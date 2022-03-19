Unum Group to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

