Vabble (VAB) Tops One Day Volume of $50,629.00

Vabble (VAB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Vabble has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $50,629.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

