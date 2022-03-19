Vai (VAI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,606.00

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Vai has a market capitalization of $51.28 million and approximately $121,606.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

