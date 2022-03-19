VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Trading Down 1%

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.58. 33,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 256,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

