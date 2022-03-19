Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

