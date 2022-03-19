Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $281.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.