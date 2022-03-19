Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

