Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,593,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,971. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

