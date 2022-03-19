Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $93.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period.

