Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Decreased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $83.52. 1,361,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

