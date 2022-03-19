Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lessened by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.