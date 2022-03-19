Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,140. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.