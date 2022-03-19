Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 41,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.