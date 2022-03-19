VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

