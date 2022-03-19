Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

