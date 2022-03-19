Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 604,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

