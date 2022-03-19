Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) versus Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Head to Head Comparison

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -43.94% -5.58% Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98%

Velo3D has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 55.60 -$107.09 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.38 $3.35 million $0.12 7.25

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Velo3D and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Velo3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

