Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,235 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.