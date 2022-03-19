Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,235 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.
UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
