Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.48 billion and the lowest is $31.30 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,384,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

