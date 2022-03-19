Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $122.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Vinci stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

