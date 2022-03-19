Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

