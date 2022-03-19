Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $5.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Viveve Medical stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.
Viveve Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
