Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $5.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.