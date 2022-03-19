Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Allegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.06 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.37 Allegion $2.87 billion 3.64 $483.00 million $5.34 22.12

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% Allegion 16.84% 59.62% 15.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 Allegion 0 4 5 0 2.56

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 118.38%. Allegion has a consensus price target of $149.89, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Allegion.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegion beats Vivint Smart Home on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.