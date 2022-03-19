VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRX has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

