Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets cut Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 80.67.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.81. Volvo Car has a twelve month low of 5.74 and a twelve month high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

