Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($178.92).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €153.25 ($168.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.