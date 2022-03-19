Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of WD opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

