WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get WalkMe alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on WKME. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of WKME opened at $14.55 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WalkMe (WKME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.