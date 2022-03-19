Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Insider Purchases A$22,862.30 in Stock

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,862.30 ($16,447.70).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,905 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,685.37 ($17,039.83).
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 36,675 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,332.73 ($29,735.77).
- On Monday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,054 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,965.86 ($12,205.65).
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 16,447 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,667.35 ($13,429.74).
- On Monday, February 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,860 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,878.72 ($16,459.51).
- On Friday, February 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 67,909 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,163.26 ($56,232.56).
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,477 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.53 ($18,237.79).
- On Thursday, December 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 17,546 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,634.22 ($15,564.19).
- On Friday, December 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 30,622 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,175.11 ($26,744.68).
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Wam Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.