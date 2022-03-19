Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 4,074,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

