Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

