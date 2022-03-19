Wayne S. Deveydt Sells 8,621 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $425,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

