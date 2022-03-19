Wealth Architects LLC Acquires Shares of 240 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $738.59 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

