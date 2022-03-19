Wealth Architects LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

