Wealth Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

