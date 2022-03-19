Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NULC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.