Wealth CMT Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth CMT bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.