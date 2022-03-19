Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $761.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

