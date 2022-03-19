Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $25.52

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $24.62. Weibo shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 18,277 shares trading hands.

WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

