Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $25.52

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $24.62. Weibo shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 18,277 shares trading hands.
WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
