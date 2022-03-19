Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Semtech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

