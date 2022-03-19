Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $65.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDAY. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.90.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $22,108,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after buying an additional 171,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

