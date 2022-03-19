Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

WDC stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

