Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

