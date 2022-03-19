Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

WPRT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 451,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

