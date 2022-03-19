Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

