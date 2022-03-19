Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.39. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
