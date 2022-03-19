Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

