Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,000.00.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

