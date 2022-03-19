Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average is $227.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

