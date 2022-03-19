Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.01. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.