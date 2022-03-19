Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 93.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.
GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
