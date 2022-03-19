Whittier Trust Co. Buys 226 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $130.99 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

